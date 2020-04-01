Health Officials Using New Stats To Track New Coronavirus Cases In California now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:48s - Published Health Officials Using New Stats To Track New Coronavirus Cases In California State officials are using new statistics to track COVID-19 patients in California. Wilson Walker reports that Los Angeles has five times more new cases than the Bay Area. 0

