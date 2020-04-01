Global  

Reasons To Not Order Non-Essential Packages Right Now

A report from Adobe Analytics revealed Americans are buying several things online during their stay-at-home orders.

According to the HuffPost, while some essential shopping is necessary, non-essential items shouldn’t be ordered.

While shopping online may help companies generate revenue, it comes at the risk of their workers.

A group of Amazon workers walked off the job in New York to protest the lack of health safety protocols.

