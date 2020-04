Latest Coronavirus Headlines now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:59s - Published The White House is projecting between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Latest Coronavirus Headlines RECOVERING FROM COVID-19 ALSOSHARES HIS STORY.AND HE HAS A VERY IMPORTANTMESSAGE.BUT FIRST HERE ARE THE LATESTHEADLINES.THE WHITE HOUSE PROJECTS THERECOULD BE 100,000 TO 240,000DEATHS FROM COVID-19 IN THE US.THIS IS EXPECTED EVEN IF THECURRENT SOCIAL DISTANCINGGUIDELINES ARE MAINTAINED.THE U.S. HAS LOST 3,800 LIVESSURPASSING CHINA'S FIGURE OFMORE THAN 3,300, ACCORDING TOJOHN'S HOPKINS UNIVERSITY.HERE AT HOME, DELAWARE HAS JUSTREPORTED THREE MORE COVID-19DEATHS BRINGING THE TOTAL TO 10.AND SPECIAL OLYMPICS DELAWAREHAS CANCELLED ITS 2020 CUSTOMERGAMES.HERE ARE THE LATEST FIGURES INTHE TRI-STATE.NEW JERSEY HAS MORE THAN 18,000CASES AND 267 DEATHS RELATED TOTHE OUTBREAK.IN PENNSYLVANIA, THERE ARENEARLY 5,000 CASES AND 68DEATHS.1,315 OF THOSE CASES AND 14 OFTHOSE DEATHS ARE IN





