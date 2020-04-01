Global  

Demand for COVID-19 cure could impact some lupus patients

Demand for COVID-19 cure could impact some lupus patients

Demand for COVID-19 cure could impact some lupus patients

Clinical trials are underway to see if an anti-malaria drug that treats lupus and rheumatoid arthritis can help treat coronavirus.

Patients fear this could lead to a shortage for those who now rely on the medicine.

Demand for COVID-19 cure could impact some lupus patients

