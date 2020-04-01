High School Senior Plans Disrupted By Coronavirus

Governor Greg Abbott has extended his disaster declaration to limit human contact to prevent the spread of coronavirus, meaning schools are closed until at least May 4.



Tweets about this CBSDFW Senior year isn’t going as planned for Lily Ray of Plano Senior High School https://t.co/3kKgNm2vmW 10 minutes ago Justin Easter @Ebae24 hey Eric! You know I’ve been following you and your career since high school and loved watching you grow. I… https://t.co/os1A6T3jGp 3 hours ago gracie pakula RT @CAMPrincipal: Senior Spotlight #8 Sarah Berg is the daughter of Steve and Marcia Berg. Sarah plans to attend Indiana University, and… 4 hours ago Central A&M HS Principal Brown Senior Spotlight #8 Sarah Berg is the daughter of Steve and Marcia Berg. Sarah plans to attend Indiana University… https://t.co/MjNVzk8rYi 4 hours ago ALAH Knightly News RT @ALAHKnights: Senior Spotlight - Domonick Baker is the son of Bridget Baker and Johnny Smith. During high school, he played basketball a… 4 hours ago #GoKnights Senior Spotlight - Domonick Baker is the son of Bridget Baker and Johnny Smith. During high school, he played baske… https://t.co/8WnGeQ0BZf 4 hours ago alabamapossible Know a high school senior who is trying to figure out their college plans now that in-person instruction is over?… https://t.co/RfhBhEMmjF 6 hours ago Dr. Wilkins-Yel RT @CICFoundation: .@Dr_kgwilkinsyel Please share -The Samantha B. Skjodt Scholarship is available for a current high school senior who id… 7 hours ago