Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > High School Senior Plans Disrupted By Coronavirus

High School Senior Plans Disrupted By Coronavirus

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:14s - Published < > Embed
High School Senior Plans Disrupted By Coronavirus

High School Senior Plans Disrupted By Coronavirus

Governor Greg Abbott has extended his disaster declaration to limit human contact to prevent the spread of coronavirus, meaning schools are closed until at least May 4.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CBSDFW

CBSDFW Senior year isn’t going as planned for Lily Ray of Plano Senior High School https://t.co/3kKgNm2vmW 10 minutes ago

easter1129

Justin Easter @Ebae24 hey Eric! You know I’ve been following you and your career since high school and loved watching you grow. I… https://t.co/os1A6T3jGp 3 hours ago

gracepakula

gracie pakula RT @CAMPrincipal: Senior Spotlight #8 Sarah Berg is the daughter of Steve and Marcia Berg. Sarah plans to attend Indiana University, and… 4 hours ago

CAMPrincipal

Central A&M HS Principal Brown Senior Spotlight #8 Sarah Berg is the daughter of Steve and Marcia Berg. Sarah plans to attend Indiana University… https://t.co/MjNVzk8rYi 4 hours ago

alah_news

ALAH Knightly News RT @ALAHKnights: Senior Spotlight - Domonick Baker is the son of Bridget Baker and Johnny Smith. During high school, he played basketball a… 4 hours ago

ALAHKnights

#GoKnights Senior Spotlight - Domonick Baker is the son of Bridget Baker and Johnny Smith. During high school, he played baske… https://t.co/8WnGeQ0BZf 4 hours ago

alabamapossible

alabamapossible Know a high school senior who is trying to figure out their college plans now that in-person instruction is over?… https://t.co/RfhBhEMmjF 6 hours ago

Dr_kgwilkinsyel

Dr. Wilkins-Yel RT @CICFoundation: .@Dr_kgwilkinsyel Please share -The Samantha B. Skjodt Scholarship is available for a current high school senior who id… 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.