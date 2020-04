Spread of Coronavirus means and questions about the government stimulus checks now < > Embed Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 02:43s - Published Spread of Coronavirus means and questions about the government stimulus checks Congress passed, and President Trump signed a $2 trillion dollar package to provide economic relief to Americans as we deal with COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Spread of Coronavirus means and questions about the government stimulus checks PEOPLE ARE TRYING TO MANAGETHEIR LIVES WITH A SHORTAGE OFINCOME...SO THERE IS A LOT OF INTEREST,AND WE'REGETTING QUESTIONS FROM YOU ABOUTTHEGOVERNMENT STIMULUS ON THE WAYIN THECOMING WEEKS...HERE'S SOME HELPFULINFORMATION... CONGRESS PASSED, AND PRESIDENTTRUMPSIGNED THE THE CARES ACT...A $2TRILLION DOLLAR PACKAGE TOPROVIDE ECONOMICRELIEF TO AMERICANS AS WE DEALWITH COVID-19...INDIVIDUAL AMERICANS WHO MAKE UPTO $75 THOUSAND DOLLARS, ANDMARRIED COUPLESWHO MAKE UP TO $150 THOUSANDDOLLARS ANDFILE JOINTLY WILL RECIEVE THEFULLPAYMENT OF $12 HUNDRED DOLLARS,PLUS$5 HUNDRED DOLLARS FOR EACHQULAIFYINGCHILD...SINGLE FILERS WHO MAKE MORE THAN$99THOUSAND DOLLARS, AND JOINTFILERS WHOMAKE MORE THAN $198 THOUSANDDOLLARS,AND HAVE NO CHILDREN ARE NOTELIGIBLE.TREASURY SECRETARY STEVE MNUCHINSAIDMONEY FOR MILLIONS OF AMERICANSWILL BEDISTRIBUTED AUTOMATICALLY, WITHNOACTION REQUIRED FOR MOSTPEOPLE...IF YOU FILED TAX RETURNS FOREITHER2019 OR 2018 YOUR ECONOMICIMPACTPAYMENT WILL COME DIRECTLY TOYOUR THE CHECKING ACCOUNT ONYOUR RETURN...BUT SOME PEOPLE WILL HAVE TO DOA BIT OFPAPERWORK...SENIORS AND OTHERS WHO TYPICALLYDO NOTFILE RETURNS WILL NEED TO SUBMITA SIMPLE TAX RETURN TO THE IRSTO RECEIVE THE STIMULUSPAYMENT...THAT WOULD INCLUDE INFORMATIONLIKE FILINGSTATUS, THE NUMBER OF DEPENDENTSIN YOURHOUSHOLD, AND DIRECT DEPOSITBANK ACCOUNTINFORMATION.JEFF SO YOU GET A CHECKREGARDLESS IF YOU OWE THE IRSMONEY OR IF YOU HAVE STUDENTLOANS. DOUGTHIS IS , YEAH, THE ELIGIBILITYIS VERYSIMPLE. YOU GET A CHECK. YOURPROBLEMS FROM THE PAST ARE INTHE PAST.OK...YOU'RE GETTING MONEY, BUTWHAT IF YOU DON'T HAVE A BANKACCOUNT?ACCORDNING TO A 2017 FDICREPORT, MORETHAN 14 MILLION AMERICANS AREUNBANKED'...MEANING THAT NO ONEIN THEHOUSEHOLD HAD A CHECKING ORSAVINGSACCOUNT...THAT'S 6.5 PERCENT OF AMERICANHOUSEHOLDS...SO WITHOUT DIRECT DEPOSIT, THATMEANSCHECKS WILL BE MAILED WHICHCOULD ADDADDITIONAL TIME TO WHEN YOURECIEVEYOUR MONEY...THE US TREASURY SAYS IT ISWORKING TODEVELOP A WEB-BASED PORTAL FORINDIVIDUALSTO PROVIDE THEIR BANKINGINFORMATIONTO THE IRS ONLINE SO PEOPE CANRECIEVTHIER MONEY IMMEDIATLEY, RATHERTHAN IN THE MAIL...BY THE WAY THIS IS ESSENTIALLYFREEMONEY...IT IS NOT TAXABLE INCOME...YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION ONTHE IRS' WEBSITE...IF YOU DIDN'T SEE THE ANSWERSYOU'RE LOOKING FOR...CALLTHEM...IT'S SOMETHING MANY PEOPLE DON'TWANT TODO, BUT YOU MIGHT BE ABLE TO CUTTHROUGHTHE ISSUES TO GET THE MONEY MANYNEED TOHELP DEAL WITH THE FALLOUT OFCOVID- 19...SOONER, RATHER THANLATER.... BUSINESSES IN FLOWOOD UNDERSTRICTGUIDELINES TO CLOSE BEGINNINGWEDNES





