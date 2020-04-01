Carson Barrett follows father's footsteps, commits to walk-on at Purdue

Coach matt painter following suit..

To a local star who grew up right down the street... central catholic's carson barrett set to join the gold and black as a preferred walk-on in the coming year..

Barrett's high school head coach and father dave..

Played with painter in the mid-ninties for gene keady..

His son meanwhile had a stellar senior season..

Compiling a stat line that included 18.8 points per game..

To go along with 10.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists..

Number 34 became the school's all-time leading scorer this past year..

He will leave mchale gymnasium with over 1,600 career points and 1,000 career rebounds..

And while there's work to do..

Barrett says he hopes to duplicate a couple of recent walk-on's successes when he gets to campus..

Carson barrett -- watching grady, how he got better from his freshman year to his senior year was incredible and how he just worked hard every day.

You could see it in the games, he was always diving for loose balls, rebounding against guys that were way bigger than him.

And hopefully i can do the same thing.

I feel like me and grady kind of play the same way, we do what the team needs us to win.

And hopefully i work hard every day and coach painter realizes that and i will make my way up.

Tommy luce does a pretty good job of it just being the guy on the end of the bench that's always excited for everything, getting thehype, i n follow in his steps i feel like i will be alright, just working hard.

