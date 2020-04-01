Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Two nurses, two other employees test positive for coronavirus

Two nurses, two other employees test positive for coronavirus

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
Two nurses, two other employees test positive for coronavirus

Two nurses, two other employees test positive for coronavirus

We have new information about the four employees who tested positive for coronavirus at the Highlands Medical Center in Jackson County

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Two nurses, two other employees test positive for coronavirus

Thanks for joining us tonight.

I'm najahe sherman.

And i'm dan shaffer.

We start out team coverage with waay31's steven dilsizian.

He has been following this story throughout the day, steven what's the latest?

As of right now, the alabama department of public health counts 8 total coronavirus cases in jackson county, but commission chairman tim guffey tells me that does not include all four of the hospital employees!

Guffey tells me two of the four employees at the highlands medical center were nurses.

I reached out to the hospital directly but they would not release any information about the employees.

Hospital officials do tell me all four employees are self-quarantined at home and are not being held at the hospital.

They also tested many other employees for the coronavirus, all of those tests have come back negative.

Guffey tells me anyone who could have potentially been exposed or in contact with the four hospital employees has been contacted.

The hospital is screening anyone who comes into the facility, checking their temperature and evaluating any symptoms. guffey tells me they have a shortage of gowns, and enough masks to last for about a week.

If you have any supplies you'd like to donate you can find out how on our website at waay tv dot com.

Live in scottsboro - sd - waay31 news.

In a statement from highlands medical center, hospital officials say they quote "anticipate those on the front line could contract the virus in the community or from providing care."

The statement goes on to say the risk is especially heightened




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Eykis

EYKIS #WorkingRemotely #SaferAtHome RT @KristiCornettTN: All doctors & nurses at Sumner Regional have been called in. @NC5 reports anywhere from 3-5 employees have positive… 3 days ago

bg96bg

Bridgette Covid-19. This is so frightening. NYPD 550 test + FDNY 200 test +… https://t.co/HCyQDimHz8 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.