Two nurses, two other employees test positive for coronavirus

As of right now, the alabama department of public health counts 8 total coronavirus cases in jackson county, but commission chairman tim guffey tells me that does not include all four of the hospital employees!

Guffey tells me two of the four employees at the highlands medical center were nurses.

I reached out to the hospital directly but they would not release any information about the employees.

Hospital officials do tell me all four employees are self-quarantined at home and are not being held at the hospital.

They also tested many other employees for the coronavirus, all of those tests have come back negative.

Guffey tells me anyone who could have potentially been exposed or in contact with the four hospital employees has been contacted.

The hospital is screening anyone who comes into the facility, checking their temperature and evaluating any symptoms. guffey tells me they have a shortage of gowns, and enough masks to last for about a week.

In a statement from highlands medical center, hospital officials say they quote "anticipate those on the front line could contract the virus in the community or from providing care."

The statement goes on to say the risk is especially heightened