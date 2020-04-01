Global  

Parade of lights honors the men and women on the frontlines

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
"As a healthcare worker right now, the level of burnout is so high, it's scary, it's overwhelming, we don't know what's coming next."

Cerro gordo has 7 and hancock has 3 as those on the frontlines work around the clock to fight covi?19... their efforts don't go unnotticed.

To pay tribute to these brave men &amp; women... mayo clinic ambulance service led a parade of public safety vehicles.

Kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live in rochester.

Isabella how has the coronavirus impacted first responders?

Katie and george... the parade of public safety vehicles lined up around st.

Mary's hospital.

Firefighters... police officers... and paramedics lined up to say "thank you."

A sea of lights.

An army of first responders.

(nat) a parade honoring medical workers.

Kate arms with mayo clinic ambulance says medical professionals need all the support and "thanks" they can get.

"as a healthcare worker right now, the level of burnout is so high, it's scary, it's overwhelming, we don't know what's coming next."

For many healthcare workers?

The pandemic is the biggest battle they'll face.

"the hardest part about being on the frontlines, we don't know what to prepare for, we're constantly trying to prepare for the next thing but we don't know what that is."

Saving lives is noble?

But the process is far from glamorous.

The covi?19 pandemic is shedding light on these warriors.

"it can be sometimes a thankless job but right now whether we're out and about or a 911 call, people are super quick to be grateful."

The hours are long... the work grueling... the future uncertain.

Helping others is why first responders say they go to work every day despite the risks.

"it's a privilege to be invited to people's worst moment and to the crisis, it's the worst day of their life, we get to come this is the first time first responders have held this parade.

Live




