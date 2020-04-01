Community copes with mental side effects of COVID-19

A lot of us are worried about getting physically sick.

But, we also need to take care of our mental health.

Kezi 9 news reporter emma withrow spoke to a local therapist and a crisis negotiator from cahoots to explain how the current climate is affecting the most vulnerable in our community.

(00:00:00)marc zola, therapist, eugene therapy: try to notice what is actually real, what actually happening now, verses a worst case scenario though, or a worst case scenario fear?

(00:00:11) that was marc zola, a local therapist who works with eugene therapy.

Zola said their clinic is currently counseling over 600 people per week, struggling with anxiety and depression during this uncertain time.

Zola:?give yourself a break and realize that youe not experiencing this alone, we are all experiencing this.

Therapists are experiencing this too.

The level of uncertainty really contributes to the anxiety in the community?

But those who can afford to talk out their struggles with zola through telehealth are actually the lucky ones.

(00:00:45) emma withrow: with lack of resources for people on the streets to access mental health guidance, kimberly with cahoots tells me the white bird clinic crisis hotline has been ringing off the hook.

She said she wishes that they could give their clients an end date to look forward to& but right now that just not possible.

Kimberly phoner:?a lot of them rely on their social supports to kind of get them through their difficult times.

That support just isn as available right now, so wee doing our best to respond and fill that gap and fill that need for people?

Hawes says those who are unhoused with mental health issues are dealing with increased anxiety because they aren able to cope with their illness in the same way they normally would because of the social distancing guidelines.

If i counseling someone who is suicidal i want to know who their supports are and how they can access them, and even if they have supports they just aren able to access their supports in the same way they normally would if we weren in a pandemic?

Zola and hawes both said if you are having suicidal thoughts you need to contact a crisis hotline, friend, or family member immediately.

Reporting in eugene emma withrow, kezi 9 news.

