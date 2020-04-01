Neighbors won't get chance to attend public meeting due to COVID-19 now < > Embed Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:22s - Published Neighbors won't get chance to attend public meeting due to COVID-19 The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted everything from schools, to festivals, to how local government operates, and some people in East Nashville say that will prevent them from being able to fight a proposed development in their neighborhood. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Neighbors won't get chance to attend public meeting due to COVID-19 A POTENTIAL SCALE -- ONCE THEPRECAUTIONS END.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Cajun Rogue🌊🌊🌊⚜️⚜️⚜️#ElectWomen RT @NC5: Neighbors won't get chance to attend housing development public meeting due to COVID-19 https://t.co/qnk2un1oKz 46 minutes ago NewsChannel 5 Neighbors won't get chance to attend housing development public meeting due to COVID-19 https://t.co/qnk2un1oKz 1 hour ago