Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Neighbors won't get chance to attend public meeting due to COVID-19

Neighbors won't get chance to attend public meeting due to COVID-19

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:22s - Published < > Embed
Neighbors won't get chance to attend public meeting due to COVID-19

Neighbors won't get chance to attend public meeting due to COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted everything from schools, to festivals, to how local government operates, and some people in East Nashville say that will prevent them from being able to fight a proposed development in their neighborhood.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Neighbors won't get chance to attend public meeting due to COVID-19

A POTENTIAL SCALE -- ONCE THEPRECAUTIONS END.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

janrobinjackson

Cajun Rogue🌊🌊🌊⚜️⚜️⚜️#ElectWomen RT @NC5: Neighbors won't get chance to attend housing development public meeting due to COVID-19 https://t.co/qnk2un1oKz 46 minutes ago

NC5

NewsChannel 5 Neighbors won't get chance to attend housing development public meeting due to COVID-19 https://t.co/qnk2un1oKz 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.