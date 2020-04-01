Global  

Antibody Tests Could Be Key In COVID-19 Fight

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:29s - Published < > Embed
Heather Brown talks to a doctor from the University of Minnesota who's been hard at work helping with the development a new weapon against the coronavirus outbreak (2:29).

WCCO 4 News At 10 – March 31, 2020

Dale_Craddock

Dale Craddock RT @mog7546: #Germany’s ‘IMMUNITY CERTIFICATES’ They will send out hundreds of thousands of coronavirus-antibody tests People who TEST PO… 2 hours ago

mo_tuto

Tuto Mo RT @smbrghtn: How antibody tests work and could help fight the coronavirus https://t.co/KqUglP43J6 2 hours ago

ImSafeBio

ImSafe Immuno-Safety Bio Passport @VOX "Serological tests could also potentially allow people who have immunity to return to work. That could be a hu… https://t.co/x0FmSTs2yK 2 hours ago

smbrghtn

Sam Broughton, Ph.D. How antibody tests work and could help fight the coronavirus https://t.co/KqUglP43J6 3 hours ago

alyciamarieshow

alyciamarie How antibody tests work and could help fight the coronavirus Seems u can build a ammunity to it Hmm...https://t.co/eUuc36m2on 3 hours ago

CoronaUpdateBot

Corona Update Bot RT @Telegraph: 2. Allow the healthy and immune out This could be a way to break the deadlock and allow major parts of society to return t… 6 hours ago

Telegraph

The Telegraph 2. Allow the healthy and immune out This could be a way to break the deadlock and allow major parts of society to… https://t.co/dlOySbKmRD 6 hours ago

HalliePV

Sharks and Football @DavidSpergel Do you know if there's any timeline on when antibody tests will be more widely available? I was very… https://t.co/7xbTNQ1lfR 7 hours ago

