Antibody Tests Could Be Key In COVID-19 Fight

Dale Craddock RT @mog7546: #Germany’s ‘IMMUNITY CERTIFICATES’ They will send out hundreds of thousands of coronavirus-antibody tests People who TEST PO… 2 hours ago

Tuto Mo RT @smbrghtn: How antibody tests work and could help fight the coronavirus https://t.co/KqUglP43J6 2 hours ago

ImSafe Immuno-Safety Bio Passport @VOX "Serological tests could also potentially allow people who have immunity to return to work. That could be a hu… https://t.co/x0FmSTs2yK 2 hours ago

Sam Broughton, Ph.D. How antibody tests work and could help fight the coronavirus https://t.co/KqUglP43J6 3 hours ago

alyciamarie How antibody tests work and could help fight the coronavirus Seems u can build a ammunity to it Hmm...https://t.co/eUuc36m2on 3 hours ago

Corona Update Bot RT @Telegraph: 2. Allow the healthy and immune out This could be a way to break the deadlock and allow major parts of society to return t… 6 hours ago

The Telegraph 2. Allow the healthy and immune out This could be a way to break the deadlock and allow major parts of society to… https://t.co/dlOySbKmRD 6 hours ago