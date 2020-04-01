Solano And El Dorado Co. Extend Stay-At-Home Order Through April 30 now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:16s - Published Solano And El Dorado Co. Extend Stay-At-Home Order Through April 30 On Tuesday Solano County Public Health officials extended their shelter-at-home order until April 30. Their order was originally issued on March 18. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this