Congressman De Fazio to discuss infrastructure in new COVID-19 relief bill

Video Credit: KEZI - Published < > Embed
Republican leaders on the hill said Congress should wait to see how the first relief package, signed by President Trump Friday, affects the economy

0
Positive on the 25th.

Its been less than a week since preisdent trump signed a record 2- trillion dollar coronavirus relief package.

Now democratic leaders in congress are already looking to do more.

Kezi nine news reporter connor mccarthy is here live inthe studio and shows us a preview of what could come.

Many americans are still waiting for that 12-hundred dollar check from the most recent coronavirus relief.

Now there are talks amongst democrats on capital hill to issue even more money.

Oregon congressman peter de-fazio chairs the infrastructure comittee and we could see some of his comittee's work in the next relief bill.

Democratic leaders in the house want the next relief bill to include funding for infrastructure projects.

Tomorrow---de fazio will talk with house speaker nancy pelosi and majority whip james clayburn about including infrastructure in the bill that the speaker believes will increase jobs.

Democrats also want to increase money for-- extended unemployment benefits--state and local governments--and hospitals.

Now republican leaders say congress should wait to see how affective the most recent bill is in stimulating the economy before passing another.

Congress is on recess right now unitl april 20th but with this new bill on the table... that date could change.

Reporting live in the studio connor mccarthy




