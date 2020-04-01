Global  

Clark County School District orders laptops for distance learning

Clark County School District orders laptops for distance learning

Clark County School District orders laptops for distance learning

The district confirmed that the approved distance learning plan includes a massive expansion of its Chromebook program.

Clark County School District orders laptops for distance learning

IS WORKING TO MAKE SURE.....ALL OF ITS STUDENTS HAVEACCESS.....TO THE TECHNOLOGY THEY NEED....TO CONTINUE LEARNING....FROM HOME.THE DISTRICT SAYS....IT HAS ORDERED....LAP- TOPS... BUT...MORE THAN...-70- THOUSAND STUDENTS....WON'T HAVE THE TOOLS.....TO THE C-C-S-D TECHNOLOGYFUND...THROUGH...."THE PUBLIC EDUCATIONFOUNDATION".WE HAVE A LINK...TO THAT....ON OUR WEBSITE...K-T-N-V -DOT- COM.TOMORROW IS APRIL FIRST.....




