Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Emotional pianist plays 'Imagine' in empty London train station and goes VIRAL

Emotional pianist plays 'Imagine' in empty London train station and goes VIRAL

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 04:23s - Published < > Embed
Emotional pianist plays 'Imagine' in empty London train station and goes VIRAL

Emotional pianist plays 'Imagine' in empty London train station and goes VIRAL

This musician gives an emotional rendition of famous songs in one of London's busiest train stations the night the country-wide lockdown was announced.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Emotional pianist plays 'Imagine' in empty London train station and goes VIRAL

This musician gives an emotional rendition of famous songs in one of London's busiest train stations the night the country-wide lockdown was announced.

The clip shows talented Stephen Ridley, completely on his own, sitting at the piano in Kings Cross station playing a medley of "Imagine," "Let It Be" and "What a Wonderful World" to a hauntingly silent station.

The clip was filmed on March 25.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.