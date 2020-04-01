Global  

Jaguar Land Rover Deploy Global Fleet of Vehicles to Aid Covid-19 Crisis

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Jaguar Land Rover Deploy Global Fleet of Vehicles to Aid Covid-19 Crisis

Jaguar Land Rover Deploy Global Fleet of Vehicles to Aid Covid-19 Crisis

Jaguar and Land Rover have deployed more than 160 vehicles globally to support emergency response organisations during the coronavirus crisis.

A total of 57 vehicles including 27 New Defenders have been issued to the British Red Cross to deliver medicine and food vulnerable people across the UK who now need additional support due to social distancing rules.

Jaguar and Land Rover teams in Spain, France, South Africa and Australia have loaned vehicles to their Red Cross societies and more markets are offering help to their local teams. This service is being provided with fleets of vehicles now available due to the postponement of launch events.

