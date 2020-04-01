Global  

Coronavirus | Tax relief; Delhi hotspot evacuated; Putin scare: Top 10 updates

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:41s - Published < > Embed




From evacuation of the Nizamuddin Markaz, to an ordinance regarding tax laws promulgated by the Union govt - here are the top 10 updates regarding Covid-19 pandemic.

Delhi police filed an FIR against Tablighi Jamaat over the organisation of the religious congregation whose participants have now travelled to many parts of the country, thus raising concerns about further spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus.

Meanwhile, a man who met Russian president Vladimir Putin last week has been found to be suffering from Covid-19.

Watch the full video for the other top updates regarding the pandemic.

