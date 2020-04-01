Loss of smell, taste could be strongest symptom of Covid-19 now < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published Loss of smell, taste could be strongest symptom of Covid-19 Researchers at King’s College London say the loss of sense of smell and taste could be the best way to tell if you have Covid-19, after tracking symptoms via their specially-created app. By the end of March, the app had more than 1.8 million users sign up to log their symptoms. Some 59% of the 1.5 million people who had tested positive reported a loss of smell and taste, compared with 18% of those who tested negative, analysis of the data showed. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this jonačev Izguba vonja in okusa kaže na C-19. Loss of sense of smell and taste could be the best way to tell whether you hav… https://t.co/7Em0Zz1442 9 seconds ago Debra Kidd @ToryFibs @UKHarpists Oh! Those are exactly the symptoms our son had about three weeks ago. We dismissed them at th… https://t.co/fzR7WI5Tro 56 seconds ago Evening Express Loss of smell, taste could be strongest symptom of Covid-19, say UK researchers https://t.co/jJNXlm17xc https://t.co/AoXwMXgfWI 2 minutes ago Mike Graham 🍾 RT @ukJ0N: MSM news breaking this morning that loss of taste/smell could be symptoms of #CV19 @talkradio broke this yesterday with @Iromg… 3 minutes ago Bekki Bailey RT @Caroline_Topham: The #COVIDー19 symptom tracker app from @KingsCollegeLon is already influencing our understanding of this illness, loss… 17 minutes ago Jonathan MSM news breaking this morning that loss of taste/smell could be symptoms of #CV19 @talkradio broke this yesterda… https://t.co/YSsbTY9N20 37 minutes ago PaulaThinking @timspector Could Covid-19 been in UK in December? We had most of symptoms including loss of taste and smell around Christmas time. 45 minutes ago Moira Webster RT @Adam_SH69: Loss of taste & smell could be a key indicator in identifying Covid-19 59% of 1.5m people who got Corona virus reported a l… 46 minutes ago