Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Loss of smell, taste could be strongest symptom of Covid-19

Loss of smell, taste could be strongest symptom of Covid-19

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Loss of smell, taste could be strongest symptom of Covid-19

Loss of smell, taste could be strongest symptom of Covid-19

Researchers at King’s College London say the loss of sense of smell and taste could be the best way to tell if you have Covid-19, after tracking symptoms via their specially-created app.

By the end of March, the app had more than 1.8 million users sign up to log their symptoms. Some 59% of the 1.5 million people who had tested positive reported a loss of smell and taste, compared with 18% of those who tested negative, analysis of the data showed.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jona_amitajev

jonačev Izguba vonja in okusa kaže na C-19. Loss of sense of smell and taste could be the best way to tell whether you hav… https://t.co/7Em0Zz1442 9 seconds ago

debrakidd

Debra Kidd @ToryFibs @UKHarpists Oh! Those are exactly the symptoms our son had about three weeks ago. We dismissed them at th… https://t.co/fzR7WI5Tro 56 seconds ago

EveningExpress

Evening Express Loss of smell, taste could be strongest symptom of Covid-19, say UK researchers https://t.co/jJNXlm17xc https://t.co/AoXwMXgfWI 2 minutes ago

Iromg

Mike Graham 🍾 RT @ukJ0N: MSM news breaking this morning that loss of taste/smell could be symptoms of #CV19 @talkradio broke this yesterday with @Iromg… 3 minutes ago

Bekki_Bailey

Bekki Bailey RT @Caroline_Topham: The #COVIDー19 symptom tracker app from @KingsCollegeLon is already influencing our understanding of this illness, loss… 17 minutes ago

ukJ0N

Jonathan MSM news breaking this morning that loss of taste/smell could be symptoms of #CV19 @talkradio broke this yesterda… https://t.co/YSsbTY9N20 37 minutes ago

PaulaThinking

PaulaThinking @timspector Could Covid-19 been in UK in December? We had most of symptoms including loss of taste and smell around Christmas time. 45 minutes ago

MoiraWebster

Moira Webster RT @Adam_SH69: Loss of taste & smell could be a key indicator in identifying Covid-19 59% of 1.5m people who got Corona virus reported a l… 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.