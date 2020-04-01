Drake is set to release new track 'Toosie Slide' this week 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:53s - Published Drake is set to release new track 'Toosie Slide' this week Earlier this month, the rapper gave fans a taste of what to expect from his much-anticipated follow-up to 2018's 'Scorpion'. 0

