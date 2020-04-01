SWIFT STEAM MEDIA JAY-Z and Rihanna each donate $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts https://t.co/OdoYQFdHp5 https://t.co/VHLwWGX331 23 minutes ago

broken bussy 🍑 RT @RapUp: JAY-Z and Rihanna have each donated $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts https://t.co/TT07r560NB https://t.co/TUV9FmVRhC 54 minutes ago

Topzera Music RT @billboardhiphop: Jay-Z & Rihanna Foundations Each Donate $1 Million to Coronavirus Response Efforts https://t.co/zHDxY4Hxe7 2 hours ago

Echoingwalls Music JAY-Z and Rihanna each donate $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts - The gala has raised more than $14 million… https://t.co/WVjeeVzSJB 2 hours ago

celebnews2020 JAY-Z and Rihanna each donate $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts https://t.co/6h8Kl7AqNm 2 hours ago

BMX Entertainment C JAY-Z and Rihanna each donate $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts 2 hours ago

Riley Camryn fan account JAY-Z and Rihanna each donate $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts https://t.co/YVOYVWYg1Y #RileyCamryn https://t.co/dcAix2v0Bz 2 hours ago