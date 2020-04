Baker extends stay-at-home advisory in Mass. now < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:10s - Published The stay-at-home advisory has been extended to May 4. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Baker extends stay-at-home advisory in Mass. LIVE IN BOSTON WITH WHAT THATMEANS AND WHAT’S BEHIND IT.SERA THE GOVERNOR ACKNOWLEDGESHOW DIFFICULT IT HAS ALL BEENBUT REMAINS -- URGES PEOPLE TOREMAIN VIGILANT.WE ARE ABOUT TO ENTER THETOUGHEST PERIOD FOR THE OUTBREAKHERE IN MASSACHUSETTTAKE A LOOK AT THE UPDATEDCHANGES.THE STAY AT HOME ADVISORY HASNOW BEEN EXTENDED TO MAY 4.THAT MEANS ALL NON-ESSENTIALBUSINESSES WILL REMAIN CLOSED,ON TOP OF SCHOOLS, DAYCARES ANDDINE-IN RESTAURANTTAKE OUT IS STILL ALLOWED.AND THE STATE WILL NOW DEDICATEHOTELS TO THE BATTLE AGAINST THEVIRUS.THEY WILL BE REMAINING OPEN FORDISPLACED RESIDENTS A FORTHOSE IN HEALTH CARE.





