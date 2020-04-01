Global  

Rare, Record-Breaking Ozone Hole Opens Up Over the Arctic

Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:08s - Published
A massive hole three times the size of Greenland has been chewed away in the ozone layer in the north.

The last time this "extraordinary atmospheric phenomenon" was seen in the Arctic was in 2011.

Thankfully, it isn't a health threat and will likely repair in the coming weeks.

