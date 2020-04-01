Global  

Covid-19: Delhi police releases video of March 23 warning over Nizamuddin Markaz

Delhi police released a video recording regarding the capital's Covid-19 hotspot.

In the video, police issued a warning to people managing Nizamuddin Markaz.

The Markaz had hosted a large gathering allegedly violating Covid-19 restrictions.

Now, over 20 people from the Markaz have been found with Coronavirus infection.

Watch the video for more details.

