SEPTA Implementing New Rules To Keep Employees Safe During Coronavirus Outbreak 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:45s - Published Trang Do reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SEPTA Implementing New Rules To Keep Employees Safe During Coronavirus Outbreak THE STATE OF THE DELAWARE ISNOW REPORTING 406 CASES AND 10DEATHS.WELL, SEPTA IS TAKINGSOCIAL DISTANCING VERY SERIOUSRIGHT NOW.TRANSIT AGENCY IMPLEMENTINGNEW RULES TO PROTECT RIDERS,EMPLOYEES.HERE'S "EYEWITNESS NEWS"REPORTER FRANK DID TO EXPLAIN.REPORTER: START TO GO DAYRIDING SEPTA WILL LOOKDIFFERENTLY.AS NEW SAFETY MEASURES AREIMPLEMENT TODD PROTECT BEGINSCOVID-19.HIT HARD BY THIS VIRUS THATHAS TAKEN OVER PHILADELPHIA.REPORTER: SO FAR A TOTAL OF13 SEPTA EMPLOYEES HAVE TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR THIS VIRUS.THEY INCLUDE BUS DRIVERS, FARECOLLECTORS, MECHANICS ANDCUSTODIANS.IT IS THE SYSTEM WHEREPEOPLE HAD POSITIVE TEST AND IEXPECT MORE TEST TOSS COME.REPORTER: IN RESPONSE BUS,TROLLEY RIDE HERS DO NOT NEEDHELP FROM DRIVERS WILL BOARDFROM THE REAR DOORS AND DO NOTTO HAVE PROVIDE PAYMENT ONGAME.SHIELDS ARE IN PLACE TO BETTERPROTECT DRIVERS AS WELL.STILL, UNION LEADER WILLIEBROWN SAYS FRONT LINE WORKERSNEED MORE PROTECTIONS.WE ALSO NEED MASKS.WE NEED HAND SANITIZERS.WE NEED THESE THINGS.SEATS IN FRONT OF THE BUSSHOULD ALLOW IN FRONT OF THEBUS DRIVER SHOULD BE TURNEDUP, TAPED OFF, SO NO ONE CANGET THERE TO CREATE DISTANCE.REST, ASSURED, HEALTH,SAFETY OF ALL OF YOU AS WELLAS OUR CUSTOMERS IS SEPTAES ANUMBER WITHIN PRIORITY.REPORTER: IN A VIDEOMESSAGE LAST WEEK SEPTAGENERAL MANAGER LESLIERICHARDS SAID SHE'SCOMMUNICATING WITH OTHERTRANSIT AGENCIES AND OTHERCITY, HEALTH OFFICIALS TOUPDATE THEIR RESPONSE TO THEVIRUS.WE ARE CONSTANTLY EVALUATETO GO SEE IF WHAT WE'REDOGGIES WORKING AS WELL ASLOOKING FOR WAYS TO IMPROVE.SEPTA SENDS US A WRITTENSTATEMENT SAYING IN PART WERECOGNIZE OUR EMPLOYEES AREWORKING IN CHALLENGING TIMES.





You Might Like

Tweets about this