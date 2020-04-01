Global  

'Shreddin' the gnar!': Father, kids and dog test out homemade ramp during coronavirus lockdown boredom

A family from Wisconsin, USA built a bike ramp for their front yard as the coronavirus lockdown boredom set in.

A family from Wisconsin, USA built a bike ramp for their front yard as the coronavirus lockdown boredom set in.

Footage captured on March 30 shows the ramp initially with a small drop, increase and the gap getting bigger.

After the kids complete the jump, the father does a larger gap relative to his size.

Finally, the dog completes the jump with ease and performs multiple tricks.

The dad explained online part of the ramp making process: "My oldest kid - the gnar shredder - actually measured and drilled all the holes for the decking.

"It was super fun for him.

"He couldn't handle the hammer drill for the screws otherwise he would have done that as well.

"It was a fun family project."




