Delhi turns into a Coronavirus hotspot, Govt Cancer hospital shut after doctor tests positive

AS INDIA BATTLES THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, DELHI HAS BECOME ONE OF THE MAJOR HOTSPOTS OF THE INFECTIONS.

IN THE LATEST DEVELOPMENT, A DOCTOR AT A DELHI GOVERNMENT-RUN CANCER HOSPITAL HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19, PROMPTING OFFICIALS TO CLOSE IT DOWN ON WEDNESDAY.

DELHI HEALTH MINISTER SATYENDER JAIN SAID THAT THE DOCTOR WORKING AT DELHI STATE CANCER INSTITUTE HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19.

SHE VISITED HER BROTHER’S HOUSE RECENTLY, WHO RETURNED FROM THE UNITED KINGDOM A FEW DAYS BACK.

THE HOSPITAL HAS BEEN SHUT AND IS BEING DISINFECTED.

A DAY BEFORE, A DOCTOR COUPLE FROM TWO DELHI MOHALLA CLINICS IN THE NORTHEAST REGION TESTED POSITIVE FOR THE CORONAVIRUS DISEASE.

THE 49-YEAR-OLD DOCTOR, WHO WORKED IN A MOHALLA CLINIC IN MAUJPUR, WAS DIAGNOSED ON MARCH 21 AFTER BEING INFECTED FROM A PATIENT WHO RETURNED FROM SAUDI ARABIA.

HIS 48-YEAR-OLD WIFE, WHO ALSO WORKED IN A NEIGHBOURING CLINIC IN BABURPUR, AND 17-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER TESTED POSITIVE FOR THE DISEASE ON MARCH 25.