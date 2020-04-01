Global  

MESSAGE OF HOPE FATHER GODFREY

Video Credit: WEVV - Published
A message of hope?

Unity and faith?

To get us through these trying times..... father godfrey mullen from saint benedict cathedral in evansville?

Shares this morning's message.

"ive been amazed by our good will, that our parishioners and other people in the area have shown, to those in need, that gives me hope and strength to do my work, i think also i have hope in my sister who is a nurse, the doctors in my parish, the people who are in the front lines, and the people who are researching a cure, as pope francis has said so beautifully, we hope in the power of god even in the storm tossed sea, we have reason to hope, we have reason to keep going and doing the things weve been asked to do" a true representatio n of what it means to be a community.... we are all in this together..

A reminder from all of us here at 44 news?

We continue working for you?

Focusing on family and the




