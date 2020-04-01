Global  

Indigenous Indonesians use traditional ritual to ward off coronavirus

Indigenous Indonesians are using a traditional ritual to ward off the coronavirus pandemic.

The ritual named Tah Was, held in West Papua, is believed to repel all types of diseases and viruses.

This footage was filmed on March 26.




