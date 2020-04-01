AS Roma sends emergency care packages to vulnerable fans

VIDEO SHOWS: VARIOUS OF CARE PACKAGES BEING PREPARED, PUT ON DELIVERY VEHICLES AND DELIVERED TO FANS SHOWS: ROME, ITALY (RECENT) (AS ROMA - ACCESS ALL) 1.

AS ROMA STAFF PREPARING PACKAGES FOR SOME OF THEIR ELDERLY FANS 2.

AN AS ROMA SCARF, BOTTLE OF PERONI, PASTA AND GLOVES SEEN AT TOP OF ONE OF THE BOXES 3.

VARIOUS OF STAFF, WHO ARE WEARING MASKS, PREPARING THE BOXES 4.

MAN WALKING PAST VANS THAT WILL TRANSPORT THE PACKAGES 5.

FOUR STAFF STANDING NEXT TO FOUR VANS 6.

ONE VAN DRIVING AWAY 7.

VAN DRIVING ALONG STREET 8.

MEMBER OF AS ROMA STAFF CARRYING A PACKAGE AND NEWSPAPER 9.

AS ROMA FAN, WEARING A MASK, COMING OUT OF HER APARTMENT BLOCK TO COLLECT THE PACKAGE 10.

PEOPLE APPLAUDING 11.

FAN HOLDING UP AS ROMA SCARF 12.

MEMBER OF AS ROMA STAFF LOOKING FOR NAME ON APARTMENT INTERCOM 13.

97-YEAR-OLD AS ROMA FAN, ELISEO LORENZETTI BEING SHOWN SOME OF THE SUPPLIES IN THE CARE PACKAGE 14.

LORENZETTI HOLDING UP AN AS ROMA SHIRT SIGNED BY STRIKER, EDEN DZEKO 15.

VAN DRIVING ALONG STREET 16.

MEMBER OF AS ROMA STAFF OPENING UP BACK OF VAN 17.

MEMBER OF AS ROMA STAFF PRESSING INTERCOM 18.

AS ROMA STAFF PICKING A CARE PACKAGE AND BOTTLES OF WATER AND TAKING THEM INTO APARTMENT BLOCK 19.

VARIOUS OF AS ROMA FAN HOLDING UP CLUB SCARF FROM HIS BALCONY STORY: Italian soccer club AS Roma joined a growing number of sports organisations who have responded to the crisis with acts of kindness.

Packages including pasta, biscuits, a bottle of beer, surgical face masks, protective gloves and hand sanitser were delivered to AS Roma's oldest season ticket holders.

Roma also prepared a special surprise for their oldest season ticket holder, 97-year-old Eliseo Lorenzetti.

Lorenzetti was born in 1923, four years before Roma was founded, and was gifted a shirt signed by star striker Eden Dzeko.

Serie A has been suspended since March 9 and players from several clubs have tested positive for the virus.

There are 12 match days still to play, plus several outstanding matches.

Italy looks certain to remain under lockdown for at least two more weeks, officials said on Monday (March 30), with the number of new coronavirus cases yet to show a decisive decline.

Nearly 11,000 people have died in Italy since Feb.

21, the highest death toll from the virus in the world, while some 97,689 people have been infected in a little over five weeks, more than anywhere except the United States.

(Production: Tim Hart, Ursa Presern)