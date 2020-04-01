'We'll come back stronger... and a bit fatter' - Guardiola on coronavirus

VIDEO SHOWS: VIDEO STATEMENT FROM MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER, PEP GUARDIOLA, FILE FOOTAGE OF MANCHESTER CITY TRAINING, MANCHESTER CITY CELEBRATING LAST SEASON'S PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE AND EXTERIORS OF THE ETIHAD STADIUM SHOWS: BARCELONA, SPAIN (MARCH 30, 2020) (CITYTV - DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER, PEP GUARDIOLA, SAYING: "We miss football.

We miss the life we had a few days ago but now it's time to listen, to follow our scientists, doctors and nurses.

You are my family football and we're are going to do everything possible to make you feel better.

We'll come back from this stronger, better, kinder and a little bit fatter.

Stay inside.

Stay safe." 2.

VARIOUS EXTERIORS OF STADIUM STORY: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Monday (March 30) that he is missing soccer but stressed the importance of adhering to rules of social distancing in order to quell the COVID-19 pandemic as soon as possible.

Guardiola, speaking from his home in Barcelona, said everyone should follow their doctors, nurses and scientists and that society will come back "stronger, better, kinder and a little bit fatter." The video message was posted on the same day Manchester City launched the new Cityzens At Home website dedicated to providing fans with news, advice and activities during these unprecedented times.

The death toll in England from the coronavirus outbreak rose 29% to 1,651 on Tuesday (March 31), the National Health Service said.

In Guardiola's home country of Spain the death toll is 8,189 with almost 95,000 cases reported.

A ball has not been kicked in the Premier League since March 9 and some clarity on how the season - along with many others across Europe - could be completed is expected to come this week but there is likely to be a mixed bag of solutions with countries tugging in different directions.

Meetings set for the next few days will study how to resume the suspended campaigns, even though it will be difficult to come up with a definitive roadmap while the continent remains in the grip of the fast-spreading virus.

UEFA will discuss this season's Champions League on Wednesday (April 1) while the Premier League will hold a conference call on Friday (April 3) with suggestions they are considering re-starting the season in early May to avoid losing broadcast revenue.

One option on the table is resuming the season behind close doors in order to finish by July 12, thereby avoiding millions of pounds of penalties in their television contracts.

They will also want to settle promotion and relegation issues to avoid potential legal battles, like the one threatened by non-league clubs whose season has already been curtailed.

