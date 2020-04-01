Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 2 Bellevue Kroger employees test positive for COVID-19

2 Bellevue Kroger employees test positive for COVID-19

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
2 Bellevue Kroger employees test positive for COVID-19
Two employees of a Kroger in Bellevue have tested positive for COVID-19.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mamabearboys

#StayHome RT @elizabethlanetv: Kroger: 2 employees of Bellevue store test positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/VJMjo6zlQ4 1 hour ago

elizabethlanetv

Elizabeth Lane WKRN Kroger: 2 employees of Bellevue store test positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/VJMjo6zlQ4 2 hours ago

acastle96

A Castle RT @NC5: Two employees of a Kroger in Bellevue have tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/myqNckR9bY 2 hours ago

Maria_rua85

Angélica Rua RT @WSMV: BREAKING: Two employees at the Hwy 100 Kroger in Bellevue have tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/1lKDAC0QY2 2 hours ago

earl_pond

Earl Pond RT @stephnthecity: Kroger: 2 employees of Bellevue store test positive for COVID-19 - @WKRN https://t.co/fJT3c5Igvd 2 hours ago

clementinehonee

Christy Williams RT @NikkiBurdine: Kroger: 2 employees of Bellevue store test positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/H1nCDRYqTg 2 hours ago

brittweinerTV

Brittany Weiner Two employees at the Kroger in Bellevue have tested positive for Covid-19. The store says they have hired a third-p… https://t.co/8jjhVTsne3 2 hours ago

NikkiBurdine

Nikki Burdine Kroger: 2 employees of Bellevue store test positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/H1nCDRYqTg 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.