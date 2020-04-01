Rouhani: U.S. has lost its chance to lift sanctions

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:03s
Iran’s president said on Wednesday that the United States had lost a historic opportunity to lift sanctions on his country over the coronavirus, while adding that the penalties had not hampered Tehran’s fight against the infection.

Iran’s president said on Wednesday (April 1) that the United States had missed a historic chance to lift sanctions on his country over the coronavirus.

In a televised cabinet meeting, Hassan Rouhani said, quote, "It was a great opportunity for Americans to apologise... and to lift the unjust and unfair sanctions on Iran." His comments came after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo raised the possibility on Tuesday that Washington might consider easing the penalties, which have crippled Iran's economy.

COVID-19 has killed more than 2,800 people and documented over 44,000 cases in Iran it the worst-hit country in the Middle East, prompting China and the United Nation to urge the U.S. to ease sanctions.

Although Iranian authorities have said sanctions had hindered its efforts to curb the outbreak, Rouhani insisted that the penalties had not hampered Tehran's fight against the infection.




