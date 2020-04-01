Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Celtics' Marcus Smart To Donate Blood Plasma For Coronavirus Research

Celtics' Marcus Smart To Donate Blood Plasma For Coronavirus Research

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Celtics' Marcus Smart To Donate Blood Plasma For Coronavirus Research
WBZ-TV's Breana Pitts reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ahubbard1981

xXSylentRageXx Report: Celtics' Marcus Smart to Donate Blood Plasma for COVID-19 Research https://t.co/ujAOyzXjaw 5 minutes ago

1Packersgurl

💚 #GoPackGo 💛 RT @ShamsCharania: Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart plans to donate his blood plasma to National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project for… 6 minutes ago

brettgolov

Brett Golov RT @NBCSBoston: Report: #Celtics guard Marcus Smart (@smart_MS3) plans to donate his plasma to the National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Pr… 12 minutes ago

musicNmovies510

Melissa 🐳 RT @people: Celtics' Marcus Smart Will Donate Blood for Experimental COVID-19 Treatment After Recovering https://t.co/2e5gc9ursF 21 minutes ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Celtics' Marcus Smart Will Donate Blood for Experimental COVID-19 Treatment After Recovering 27 minutes ago

TheNakedBlock

Lori T Celtics' Marcus Smart Will Donate Blood for Experimental COVID-19 Treatment Af...https://t.co/YAdg6Zv5hE THANK U,… https://t.co/sGOsfZtu14 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.