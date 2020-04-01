Geese Wandering Along the Las Vegas Strip now < > Embed Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:47s - Published Geese Wandering Along the Las Vegas Strip Occurred on March 31, 2020 / Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Info from Licensor: "I shot this video on Las Vegas Boulevard and Spring Mountain Rd. The geese were just wandering along like they owned the street." 0

