Marriott says data breach affects 5.2 million guests, does not believe credit card info was accessed

Marriott says guests’ names, loyalty account information and other personal details may have been accessed in the second major data breach to hit the company in less than two years.



Tweets about this m RT @NBCPhiladelphia: Marriott Says New Data Breach Affects 5.2 Million Guests https://t.co/Bm1o8THTGt https://t.co/ECFMAMpqyU 55 seconds ago NBC 6 South Florida Marriott said it’s still investigating but it doesn’t believe credit card information, passport numbers or driver’s… https://t.co/CLqv6EZ7EA 55 seconds ago Jetico Marriott says new data breach affects 5.2 million guests https://t.co/Fvu5evhtrK @ABC #DataBreach #TechNews 1 minute ago Rain RT @NBCPhiladelphia: Marriott says guests’ names, loyalty account information and other personal details may have been accessed in the seco… 1 minute ago NBC10 Philadelphia Marriott Says New Data Breach Affects 5.2 Million Guests https://t.co/Bm1o8THTGt https://t.co/ECFMAMpqyU 2 minutes ago NBC10 Philadelphia Marriott says guests’ names, loyalty account information and other personal details may have been accessed in the s… https://t.co/FMyVZ8E12S 3 minutes ago CyberSecurityBot 🤖 RT @fieldeffectsoft: Marriott says new data breach affects 5.2 million guests #CyberSecurity https://t.co/rNiONSIGkY 3 minutes ago NBC Chicago Marriott Says New Data Breach Affects 5.2 Million Guests https://t.co/ZCjk9dBs5n https://t.co/tOPR4trSQF 3 minutes ago