Jon Ashworth criticises government on testing delays

Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth has criticised the government's decision to "move away from a model with mass testing" and to not "buy up the kits and the chemicals" required - which were then bought up by other countries.

Mr Ashworth further criticised the strain put on the NHS by lack of available testing for frontline staff, and urged the government to ramp up testing and production of essential PPE and medical equipment.

Report by Keaneyn.

