Was Rishi Kapoor's cryptic tweet about Tablighi Jamaat?

Was Rishi Kapoor's cryptic tweet about Tablighi Jamaat?

Was Rishi Kapoor's cryptic tweet about Tablighi Jamaat?

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has posted a cryptic tweet on the uncertainty of what might happen tomorrow.

Even though he did not mention any particular event or incident, his tweet has left netizens speculating if he is referring to the ongoing Tablighi Jamaat row in the wake of the escalating COVID-19 crisis.

Tweets about this

bollywoodnewsfb

Bollywood News Inside Is Rishi Kapoor’s latest cryptic tweet hinting at Tablighi Jamaat Row? https://t.co/L2EA1B1hjV https://t.co/x51R5cg9kx 1 hour ago

Koimoi

Koimoi.com Does Rishi Kapoor's Latest Cryptic Tweet Hint At Tablighi Jamaat Row? #RishiKapoor #Koimoi https://t.co/0SiaLJrtWY 1 hour ago

Showsha_in

𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐡𝐚 RT @news18dotcom: "Aaj ye hua kal kya kya hona hai? That is why I said we need the military out. Emergency," said Rishi Kapoor. https://t.… 2 hours ago

news18dotcom

News18.com "Aaj ye hua kal kya kya hona hai? That is why I said we need the military out. Emergency," said Rishi Kapoor. https://t.co/jMnvRsdQ3R 2 hours ago

SacnilkEntmt

Sacnilk Entertainment Was Rishi Kapoor's cryptic tweet about Tablighi Jamaat? https://t.co/aCpvm4h2tO 2 hours ago

TelanganaToday

Telangana Today Was Rishi Kapoor’s cryptic tweet about Tablighi Jamaat? https://t.co/IzU4BBgQOq 2 hours ago

LehrenNetworks

Lehren Networks Rishi Kapoor’s Recent Cryptic Tweet Leaves Everyone In Speculations .. #Bollywood #coronavirusindia #coronavirus… https://t.co/UaS9xclg4D 2 hours ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee Was Rishi Kapoor’s Cryptic Tweet About Tablighi Jamaat? https://t.co/ErioESuOz7 https://t.co/XgCgoDSMFL 2 hours ago

