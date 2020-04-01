Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Census Day: What you need to know about the 2020 census

Census Day: What you need to know about the 2020 census

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:53s - Published < > Embed
Census Day: What you need to know about the 2020 census

Census Day: What you need to know about the 2020 census

It’s required by law to fill out the census.

If residents don't complete it, they could be fined.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Census Day: What you need to know about the 2020 census

WE WILL SPEND IT BACK TO YOUIN THE STUDIO.Amy: THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAKIS IMPACTING AN IMPORTANT DAYTODAY.IT IS CENSUS DAY.AND LOCAL LEADERS WANT TO MAKESURE THAT YOU FILL IT OUT.BLAYKE ROZNOWSKI IS LIVE FORUS DOWNTOWN THIS MORNING.AND, BLAYKE, YOU KNOW IT ISSUCH A CRAZY TIME.THAT A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE SORTOF PUTTING THIS OFF FOR NOW,BUT THEY ARE SAYING YOU REALLYNEED TO GET IT DONE PRETTYQUICKLY.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

PopulationEU

Population Europe RT @IOM_GMDAC: What you need to know about #Covid19 and its impact on the 2020 census round data collection 📊🗃️ Learn more about changes… 2 minutes ago

987KissFM

Kiss FM RT @ABC7NY: Today is April, and it's also Census Day. Here's what you need to know about this year's census https://t.co/2AzNZafXUt 3 minutes ago

WGNNews

WGN TV News It's Census Day. Here's what you need to know about the 2020 count https://t.co/6ye5Ch0Pkr 4 minutes ago

IOM_GMDAC

IOM GMDAC What you need to know about #Covid19 and its impact on the 2020 census round data collection 📊🗃️ Learn more about… https://t.co/kGAVeR9WHE 5 minutes ago

theresearchdiva

The Research Diva RD RT @reddit: It's #CensusDay in the U.S. and yes, it's important that you fulfill your civic duty by responding to the #Census2020 from your… 7 minutes ago

KSLSharaPark

Shara Park Today Is Census Day, Here’s What You Need To Know About The 2020 Count https://t.co/G1Ged1x2OQ #ksltv 10 minutes ago

QanonCanSuckIt

Screw Triggered Down Right PISSED! It's Census Day. Here's what you need to know about the 2020 count. Please, if you haven’t done so, do so. Fill out… https://t.co/dqeVyDGauR 18 minutes ago

reddit

Reddit It's #CensusDay in the U.S. and yes, it's important that you fulfill your civic duty by responding to the… https://t.co/baaV1mlk0B 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.