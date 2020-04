online safety in chat rooms

PERSONGATHERINGS...TOMEETINGS THROUGHA SCREEN.OUR EMILY BEIERJOINS US WITH WHATWE NEED TO KNOWABOUT ONLINESAFETY ETIQUETTE.GOOD MORNING EM!HI BROOKE!SCREENS ARETAKING A REALLYIMPORTANT ROLERIGHT NOW ANDEXPERTS SAY STAYINGCONNECTED TOFAMILY AND FRIENDSIS REALLY IMPORTANT.SERVICES LIKEZOOM-- SKYPE-- ANDFACETIME HAVE BEENEXTREMELY USEFUL.DOWNLOADS FORAPPS LIKE AIR-TIMEAND HOUSE PARTYHAVE ALSO SKY-ROCKETED.

BUT BEAWARE...APPS ARELIKELY COLLECTINGSOME PERSONALINFORMATION ANDKIDS COULDINTERACT WITHPEOPLE YOU DON'TWANT THEM TO.MAKE SURE CHATROOMS ARE LOCKED.PEOPLE HAVE RUNINTO ISSUES LIKEZOOM MEETING LINKSGETTING SHAREDPUBLICLY.BE SURE TO KEEPTHEM PRIVATE ANDSET UP WAITINGROOMS SO YOU HAVETO APPROVE PEOPLETO JOIN.ALSO BE AWARE OFPUBLIC SHARING OFVIRTUAL MEETINGSCREEN SHOTS."SOTVO TRT: 15sec"posting anything about agroup chat , taking screenshots and posting thosethings on social media,probably not the best idea6:56 so keep the chatsprivate.we dont wantthings shared about usthat we dont know arebeing shared." "EXPERTS SAYS IFYOU WANT TOSCREEN SHOT AVIRTUAL MEETING ORCHAT...ASKPERMISSION FIRST.THEN ASKPERMISSION TOSHARE.THESE ARE ALLREALLY IMPORTANTSAFETY TIPS TO KEEPIN MIND.WE ALSO HAVETHEM ON OURWEBSITE NBC 26-DOTCOM FOR YOU.BROOKE?