Summers Funeral Homes utilizing technology amid COVID-19 outbreak

BUSINESSES HAVINGTO TAILOR SERVICESTHAT COMPLY WITHSTATE AND C-D-CGUIDELINES.JOINING US LIVE TOTELL US MORE ABOUTTHOSE SERVICES ISFRANKIE KATAFIASSUMMERS FUNERALHOME IN BOISE ANDMERIDIAN IS TAKINGADVANTAGE OFMODERNTECHNOLOGY USINGIT TO THEIRADVANTAGE TOMAINTAIN SOMENORMALCY..FOLLOWING STATEAND C-D-CGUIDELINES THEFUNERAL HOME ISOFFERING IT'SCLIENTS MODIFIEDOPTIONS FORFAMILIES MAKING THEFINALARRANGEMENTS TOLAY THEIR LOVEDONES TO REST.FACEBOOK LIVE ANDWEB CONFERENCINGTECHNOLOGY ARETHE NEWERMETHODS IN USESINCE THE COVID-19OUTBREAK .

ITALLOWS FAMILY ANDFRIENDS NEAR ANDFAR TO LIVE STREAMTHE SERVICEANYWHERE.

OTHEROPTIONS INCLUDE."GIVING THE FAMILIESTHE OPTION TO GOAHEAD AND RESERVEA TIME AT A LATERDATE.

SOMETIMESSETTING A DATE INTHE FUTURE EVEN IFTHAT DATE HAS TO BEAUGMENTED CANGIVE A SENSE OFPEACE OF MINDABOUT BEING ABLETO KNOW YOU'LLHAVE THAT EVENT.SO, WE'RECOMMITTED TOHELPING FAMILIES;HOWEVER, WE CANTO FIND THAT PEACEOF MIND EVEN IF ITMEANS PLANNINGSOMETHING FOR ALATER DATE."SEL 3BAXLEY ALSO TELLSUS THAT MOSTFAMILIES AREPROCEEDING WITHCREMATION ORIMMEDIATE BURIALSIN AN OPENCEREMONY WITH