Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Summers Funeral Homes utilizing technology amid COVID-19 outbreak

Summers Funeral Homes utilizing technology amid COVID-19 outbreak

Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Summers Funeral Homes utilizing technology amid COVID-19 outbreak
Summers Funeral Homes utilizing technology amid COVID-19 outbreak
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Summers Funeral Homes utilizing technology amid COVID-19 outbreak

BUSINESSES HAVINGTO TAILOR SERVICESTHAT COMPLY WITHSTATE AND C-D-CGUIDELINES.JOINING US LIVE TOTELL US MORE ABOUTTHOSE SERVICES ISFRANKIE KATAFIASSUMMERS FUNERALHOME IN BOISE ANDMERIDIAN IS TAKINGADVANTAGE OFMODERNTECHNOLOGY USINGIT TO THEIRADVANTAGE TOMAINTAIN SOMENORMALCY..FOLLOWING STATEAND C-D-CGUIDELINES THEFUNERAL HOME ISOFFERING IT'SCLIENTS MODIFIEDOPTIONS FORFAMILIES MAKING THEFINALARRANGEMENTS TOLAY THEIR LOVEDONES TO REST.FACEBOOK LIVE ANDWEB CONFERENCINGTECHNOLOGY ARETHE NEWERMETHODS IN USESINCE THE COVID-19OUTBREAK .

ITALLOWS FAMILY ANDFRIENDS NEAR ANDFAR TO LIVE STREAMTHE SERVICEANYWHERE.

OTHEROPTIONS INCLUDE."GIVING THE FAMILIESTHE OPTION TO GOAHEAD AND RESERVEA TIME AT A LATERDATE.

SOMETIMESSETTING A DATE INTHE FUTURE EVEN IFTHAT DATE HAS TO BEAUGMENTED CANGIVE A SENSE OFPEACE OF MINDABOUT BEING ABLETO KNOW YOU'LLHAVE THAT EVENT.SO, WE'RECOMMITTED TOHELPING FAMILIES;HOWEVER, WE CANTO FIND THAT PEACEOF MIND EVEN IF ITMEANS PLANNINGSOMETHING FOR ALATER DATE."SEL 3BAXLEY ALSO TELLSUS THAT MOSTFAMILIES AREPROCEEDING WITHCREMATION ORIMMEDIATE BURIALSIN AN OPENCEREMONY WITH




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.