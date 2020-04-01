Las Vegas Turns Parking Lot Into Social Distancing Homeless Shelter 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:56s - Published Las Vegas Turns Parking Lot Into Social Distancing Homeless Shelter The city was forced to close its shelters over fears of the coronavirus spreading. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this