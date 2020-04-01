Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Questions for Dr. Hawkinson

Questions for Dr. Hawkinson

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
Questions for Dr. Hawkinson
Dr. Hawkinson answers questions about COVID-19.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Questions for Dr. Hawkinson

LOTS OF US ARE GETTINGOUR FOOD IN PLASTICCONTAINERS-- CAN THOSURFACES BE HOME TOCORONAVICAN I GET COVID-19 FROMA FOOD WORKERHANDLING MY FOOD?




You Might Like


Tweets about this

JZED74

Jen Z. RT @41actionnews: Is it safe to order takeout? Do I need to sanitize my groceries? Dr. Dana Hawkinson answers your COVID-19 questions on 4… 23 hours ago

41actionnews

41 Action News Is it safe to order takeout? Do I need to sanitize my groceries? Dr. Dana Hawkinson answers your COVID-19 question… https://t.co/KBTixp0Soa 1 day ago

RealChanzHale

Chanz Hale 🧢 RT @41actionnews: What medications are safe to use with COVID-19? What's the latest research say? Dr. Dana Hawkinson answered those questi… 5 days ago

realbobsawyer

BobSawyer59 RT @LindsayShively: IS IBUPROFEN SAFE to take with #COVID19 symptoms? ⬇️ Thank you Dr. Hawkinson from @KUHospital for joining me and @taylo… 5 days ago

41actionnews

41 Action News What medications are safe to use with COVID-19? What's the latest research say? Dr. Dana Hawkinson answered those… https://t.co/NCg18hR9Ut 5 days ago

LindsayShively

Lindsay Shively IS IBUPROFEN SAFE to take with #COVID19 symptoms? ⬇️ Thank you Dr. Hawkinson from @KUHospital for joining me and… https://t.co/iWOvSdcZpJ 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.