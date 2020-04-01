Global  

Blend Extra: Making Informed Medicare Decisions

If you're one of the 3.5 million people turning 65 in the United States this year, you're probably aware that you qualify for Medicare.

But do you know which plan is best for your health situation and your bank account?

Joining us to discuss how they can save you time and money when it comes to picking the right Medicare plan is Tom Qualley, CEO of Sovereign Select LLC.

Sovereign Select is hosting a "Road to Medicare" Educational Event -- Friday, April 24 -- via webinar from the comfort of your own home!

These events are educational only; no specific plan information will be provided.

To register and for more information, visit SovSelect.com or call 262-641-4111.

Tom and his agents are available to meet via video conference or phone call.

Sovereign Select LLC is an independent insurance agency offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies.

With over 30 insurance companies products to choose from they offer health, life, long term care, dental, and specialize specifically in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D Prescription drug plans.

They are able to custom fit individuals with an insurance program that best meets their specific needs.

Call 262-641-4111 or email [email protected] for more information.

