Supercar driver plunges £600,000 Lamborghini into dirty canal in Thailand

A supercar driver plunged his Lamborghini Aventador into a dirty canal.

The motorist, Jakrawan Sukhumkanjana, 40, skidded off the road and landed in the water in Pathum Thani, central Thailand on Tuesday (March 31) afternoon.

Shocked locals watched as he crawled out of the orange sports car - worth 24million THB (GBP588,083) - and yelled for help.

Footage shows how he managed to swim to the shore and clamber up the bank while the supercar's engine was still turning over in the canal.

He then called a taxi to rush him to hospital before changing his clothes and returning later that day.

Onlooker Benyapa Kotcharit, 45, said she had seen the supercar driving through the area several times before but this time it was '"driving fast." She said: "I was sitting at the roadside shelter when the car went into the canal but it was very strange because I often see this car but never going as fast as it was today.'' The driver immediately left the scene and was taken to hospital after the crash but was not seriously hurt.

He later came back with a tow truck to retrieve his car.

He blamed another driver for causing the accident.

Speaking at the scene later that night, Jakrawan said: "There was a car that came out of nowhere and overtook me.

That startled me so I spun my wheel to evade it and it swerved into the canal.

"I quickly exited the car and rushed to the hospital.

Then after the doctor has checked me and told me I was safe, I contacted the car insurance company and came back to retrieve the car."