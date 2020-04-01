Rihanna and Jay-Z make joint donation now < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:43s - Published Rihanna and Jay-Z make joint donation Rihanna has donated an additional $1 million to fight coronavirus, and the sum has been matched by a donation from Jay-Z. 0

