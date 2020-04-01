Global  

Chris Cuomo Does CNN Show From Basement Amid Covid-19 Diagnosis

Business Insider reports that on Tuesday, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo hosted his show from his basement.

This comes after he tested positive for coronavirus.

The brother of New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, says that he "feels fine," but is "pissed off" that he has to be separated from his family.

He explained, "My concern is what I may have put on my family, just like you would.

That is hurting me way more than anything the virus can do.

