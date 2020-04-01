The Debate Over Masks - Should You Be Wearing Face Coverings In Public? 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 62 Detroit - Duration: 00:47s - Published The Debate Over Masks - Should You Be Wearing Face Coverings In Public? The coronavirus pandemic continues with a new debate over face masks. President Trump has signaled that the government may recommend that healthy individuals wear masks in public, while the Surgeon General and other experts claim masks do more harm than good. Dr. Oz breaks down the mask conflict: does the general public need medical-grade masks, or can face coverings like bandanas protect you? 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jessica RT @accuweather: What should you do? That depends on who you listen to -- the CDC insists it won't change its guidelines, but some experts… 2 hours ago AccuWeather What should you do? That depends on who you listen to -- the CDC insists it won't change its guidelines, but some e… https://t.co/3tiBXDXgq8 2 hours ago JoBoFoto @LenMichaelWOR hi guys, & Natalie, thnx 4 having taken my call re NYPD officers not wearing masks. the numbers tel… https://t.co/EVgKKZCD4J 2 hours ago KOMO News RT @YamsTV: Masks or no-Masks? What experts are saying if the public should start wearing masks. People getting mixed messages as the debat… 2 hours ago CBS Detroit The Debate Over Masks – Should You Be Wearing Face Coverings In Public? https://t.co/ucC3Xfnk5d 2 hours ago Kelly Kasulis (카슬리스 켈리) I'm just going to go ahead and say how I feel. I feel like the debate over whether people should be using face ma… https://t.co/hYU0Xd4FbE 2 hours ago Ryan Yamamoto KOMO Masks or no-Masks? What experts are saying if the public should start wearing masks. People getting mixed messages… https://t.co/IIaqbg6c30 3 hours ago KOMO News RT @hollymenino: If you're healthy should you or shouldn't you wear a mask? Debate stirs over healthy people using masks to prevent coronav… 4 hours ago