Should utilities lower workday rates during virus crisis?

TO UTILITY PROVIDERS TO FINDOUT WHAT MIGHT HAPPEN TOSERVICES IN TUCSON DURINGTHESE UNCERTAIN TIMES FOR SOMANY PEOPLE.

WATER, GAS ANDELECTRIC PROVIDERS SAY THEYWON'T CANCEL SERVICES THROUGHTHE MONTH BECAUSE OF THECOVID-19 PANDEMIC.

AMYWASHBURN, SW GAS RIGHT NOW WEHAVE SUSPENDED ALL THISCONNECTIONS FOR A RESULT OFPEOPLE THAT HAVE NOT PAIDTHEIR BILLS AS A RESULT OF THECOVID19 CRISIS.

10SEC JOSEPHBARRIOS, TUCSON ELECTRIC POWERTHEY SHOULD NOT BE CONCERNEDRIGHT NOW THAT WE ARE GOING TOTURN THE LIGHTS OFF.

08SEC WEHAVE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDEDLATE FEES AND DISCONNECTIONS.05SEC FERNANDO MOLINA, TUCSONWATER WE HAVE DISCONTINUED THEPRACTICE OF SHUTTING OFFSERVICE FOR NON- PAYMENT.06SEC WE WILL NOT ASSESS ANYLATE FEES FOR ANY LATEPAYMENTS THAT ARE MADE THROUGHTHE END OF APRIL.

MOLINASAYS CUSTOMERS SHOULD BEKEEPING TRACK OF THE STATUS OFTHEIR WATER BILL ALL YEARLONG.AND WHILE ARIZONA UTILITYCOMPANIES SAY THEY WON'T SHUTOFF POWER OR CHARGE YOU LATEFEES...RESIDENTS AND OFFICIALSSAY THIS IS NOT ENOUGH.INVESTIGATOR JOE DUCEY LETSYOU KNOW WHAT THE UTILITYCOMPANIES HAVE TO SAY ABOUTTHE POSSIBILITY OF A DECREASEIN RATES.