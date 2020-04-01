Walmart begins screening employees before work 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:20s - Published Walmart says it will begin screening its workers before they begin their shifts. 0

Walmart begins screening employees before work BEFORE WORK.ANYONE WITH A TEMPERATURE OFMORE THAN A 100-DEGREES WILL BEPAID - AND ASKED TO GO HOME FORAT LEAST 3- DAYS.THE COMPANY WILL ALSO MAKEMASKS AND GLOVES AVAILABLEFOR WORKERS.STORES ARE ALSO CLOSING FOROVERNIGHT CLEANING ANDINSTALLING SNEEZE GUARDS ATCHECK-OUTS.





